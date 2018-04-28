Residents of Woodlands County, around 150 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were forced out of their homes Saturday morning and a local state of emergency was declared due to major flooding.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued a critical alert for the area at around 6:30 a.m. A critical alert is issued when there is imminent, life-threatening danger. The Athabasca River rose significantly and flooded Flats Road. Ten residents in the area had to leave their homes and the road was closed.

The water started to recede slightly just after 8 a.m., the county said on its website.

The cause of the flooding was an ice jam on the Athabasca River, the county said.

Woodlands County includes the town of Whitecourt, Blue Ridge, Goose Lake and Fort Assiniboine.