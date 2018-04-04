Credit card consent not always straightforward, say watchdogs

The case of a man with cognitive challenges who acquired a credit card that left him heavily in debt is not unique, say advocates for people with disabilities.

Henry "Tigger" Herbst, 54, walked into the Canadian Tire store in his hometown of Whitecourt, Alta., several years ago. He said a saleswoman asked him for identification and filled in the application for a Canadian Tire Options Mastercard.

By March of this year, Herbst had accumulated more than $8,000 in debt. He receives a monthly cheque of $1,600 through the province's Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped program.

"We've seen this before. Not frequently, but on occasion," said Bruce Uditsky, CEO of Inclusion Alberta, an advocacy organization for people with developmental disabilities.

"But in our experience, when someone has a card that they're not able to manage, or shouldn't be having one, both the banks and the credit cards companies have been very co-operative in remedying that."

Dennis Watson (background) explains a credit card bill to Henry "Tigger" Herbst (foreground). (CBC) In Herbst's case, it took several months of phone calls from his friend — and eventually an inquiry from CBC News — before Canadian Tire Financial Services agreed to an affordable payment plan for Herbst.

Herbst recalled that he walked into the store and the saleswoman asked him for ID.

"She asked me for ID and that was it!" he said in an interview last week. "She filled out everything."

Uditsky said that scenario is problematic, as financial institutions have a legal obligation to ensure clients give their express consent when they sign up for a card.

She asked me for ID and that was it! - Henry "Tigger" Herbst

But he doesn't think people with disabilities should be prevented from receiving access to credit.

"You don't want someone being denied credit when they have a disability, when they can, in fact, manage it," Uditsky said.

"You can set up the cards that have limits on them, pre-paid cards can be used for individuals so they can have some access to credit but not go over a certain amount."

Need informed, express consent

The issue of informed consent and credit cards goes beyond the community of people with disabilities. At various times, customers have complained they thought they were signing up for a points card or even completing a survey when they were, in fact, signing up for credit cards.

Such transactions are governed by regulations under the federal Bank Act.

"We have three tests that go with consent," said Brigitte Goulard, deputy commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

"It has to be clear, it has to be simple, and it can't be misleading."

The organization recently reviewed more than 4,500 complaints related to the sales practices of Canada's six largest banks, when it comes to their bank products and services. "A number" of those complaints related to consent, Goulard said.

Salespeople need to ensure clients understand the implications of getting a credit card, Goulard said.

"Everybody has a hard time understanding compound interest," she said. "You need to make the person understand this is a credit card, interest will be charged. If they don't make the total payment every month, interest will be charged on amounts that aren't fully paid up."

Clients with complaints can make them to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada. But not many people seem to know about that avenue for appeal, she said.

In the case of Herbst, a long-time friend and advocate started calling the bank on his behalf.

Dennis Watson said he was initially told Herbst's debt would stand. He was relieved when Canadian Tire Financial agreed to a reduced payment plan, with no interest.

"I think it's terrific. I think it's extremely fair," he said. "It does give him payments that he has to make, but he did get benefit out of it, so it's a nice balance."