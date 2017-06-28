More than 1,300 Covenant Health patients may have been exposed to hepatitis B and C, the organization revealed on Wednesday.

Dr. Owen Heisler, chief medical officer for Covenant Health, is expected to share information on the potential exposure during a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday inside the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Mill Woods.

More information on the cause of the exposure, and what is being done to ensure patient safety, will be provided at the announcement, Covenant Health said in a media advisory.

Covenant Health spokesperson Jacqueline Janelle confirmed that the incident involved 1,000 patients, but declined to provide further details pending the public announcement.

Hepatitis infections can cause acute and chronic disease, including jaundice, and in more serious cases, scarring of the liver and liver failure.

The virus is transmitted through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person.

According to the World Health Organization, most people who get hepatitis B don't end up progressing to chronic hepatitis B, but hepatitis C tends to develop into chronic symptoms.

Created in 2008, Covenant Health is a Catholic health-care organization which operates 18 hospitals and care facilities across the province, including the Grey Nuns, the Misericordia Community Hospital, the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital and Villa Caritas.