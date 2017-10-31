Counterfeit Canadian cash emblazoned with Chinese characters have been seized in communities across Canada, and surfaced for the first time last month in Red Deer.

The bills are printed on paper and covered with Chinese lettering, RCMP said in a news release.

Police seized 37 counterfeit Canadian $100 bills and 12 counterfeit $20 bills during a stolen vehicle investigation in Red Deer earlier this month, RCMP said.

RCMP say the counterfeit currency is printed on paper, not polymer. (RCMP)

On Oct. 19, shortly before 6:30 p.m., police located a stolen white Honda Civic outside an apartment building in the Johnstone Crossing neighbourhood.

The driver tried to evade police in the stolen car, but surrendered to officers after he smashed into a parked vehicle.

Officers at the scene chased a man and a woman seen running from the vehicle into an apartment building.

RCMP did not locate the two passengers but found a shotgun abandoned in the building stairwell.

Police seized two more shotguns from the recovered Civic, one of which was loaded.

The Honda Civic had been reported stolen in Red Deer on Sept 24, and had been involved with numerous crimes across central Alberta, including four gas-and-dash incidents, two high-speed chases, and a shoplifting investigation.

Charges are pending against a 25-year-old Red Deer man.