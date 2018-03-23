Council votes to tear down Coliseum, former home of the Edmonton Oilers

City council has voted to demolish the Coliseum, the former home of the Edmonton Oilers.

Council voted 7-6 Friday to end a deal with the Katz Group signed in 2014, which had the city paying the Oilers Entertainment Group $2 million a year.

It was part of the downtown arena deal — the money was in exchange for promotional opportunities.

Coun. Tony Caterina raised a motion to hold off on signing the deal for a few weeks, to see if private developers would come forward with plans to repurpose the building.

Other councillors and the mayor think the land should be redeveloped.

The decision means the city can save $17 million in payments it doesn't have to give the Katz Group.

More to come.