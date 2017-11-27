Edmonton city council has voted to defer its decision on a major development in the Holyrood neighbourhood.

Council voted 8-5 Monday in favour of referring the Holyrood Gardens redevelopment plan back to staff for further study.

Coun. Andrew Knack said the redevelopment plan was sent back to study "specific issues" including mitigating traffic impacts, reconsidering building heights and incorporating existing homes into the new development.

The initial plan proposed building three 22-storey towers and four mid-rise towers that would include up to 1,200 living units, street level commercial space, underground parking and public green spaces.

Area residents at two public hearings this month have expressed concerns about the development's size and fit with the community.