More than two dozen people are expected to make presentations today as city council considers changing the rules around building infill housing in mature neighbourhoods.

City planners are proposing changes to the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay, including changes to infill and renovations that cover everything from setback requirements to getting a variance to build a deck.

City planners presented a review of the proposed changes to the urban planning committee Wednesday morning.

About 25 community league representatives, residents and representatives for builders are scheduled to speak afterward.