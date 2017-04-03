Edmonton's community and public services committee passed a motion Monday to introduce a sliding fee scale for low-income Edmontonians who want to access municipal recreation services.

The current discount program for low-earners excludes anyone making $24,000 per year or more.

After meeting with a senior whose annual income exceeded the limit by just a few hundred dollars once she cashed in her RRSPs, Coun. Andrew Knack suggested a graduated scale.

"You can't immediately just flip a switch to say, 'Well, now you're making more than that — suddenly you've got to pay full price for everything.' Let's sort of ease people to that point," he said.

The proposal would allow anyone earning up to 10 per cent more than $24,000 to be eligible for a free monthly pass to the city's recreation facilities. Those who earn between 11 and 25 per cent above $24,000 could get the pass at a significant discount.

A monthly pass costs $73. Edmontonians eligible for the discount would get it for $20.

"You don't want to penalize the people who are working a way out of poverty and then immediately, once they hit that line and they're above it, suddenly they have to incur all of these additional costs," Knack said.

Approximately 150,000 Edmontians fall under the $24,000 cap right now. The proposal would make an additional 50,000 people eligible for a free or discounted pass.

Council has yet to give its approval to the motion.