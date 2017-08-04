An Edmonton man who poses as a Catholic clergyman was rearrested Thursday after two more people accused him of sex crimes.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33, faces five new charges, including four counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Both cases are historical and involve underage boys from the Edmonton area.

Coulombe was originally arrested last Thursday and charged with several child exploitation offences involving two boys, also from the Edmonton area, under the age of 16.

Those charges are based on incidents that took place in 2017, after Coulombe moved to Edmonton from Langley, B.C., in January.



Since a news conference Tuesday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams child exploitation unit has received numerous tips from the public about Coulombe, said Det. Brian Cross.

As in the initial two cases, there is no evidence that Coulombe lured his alleged victims in the new cases while posing as a Catholic priest, Cross said.

Police continue to look for additional victims, Cross said.

"We would continue to encourage anyone with any information — no matter how old it is — to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers," Cross said in a news release Friday. "Regardless of how much time has passed, that information is still very important to our investigation."

Coulombe will remain in custody until a new bail hearing, which is scheduled for next week.

ALERT was established to deal with serious and organized crime in the province.