Edmonton residents will have to look a little harder to find sand to throw on their icy driveways and sidewalks this winter.

The city-supplied sand boxes are now only available at five roadway maintenance yards around Edmonton, a considerable reduction from the more than one hundred boxes provided at community centres last year.

Steven Townsend, the director of community development with the Parkdale-Cromdale Community League, was disappointed when he found out last fall there was no sand available in his neighbourhood.

"As a community member (I) used it every year, Better than just throwing straight salt on there or whatever, when it gets slippery."

Townsend said people with limited mobility depended on the local access and having to go to a central location will be a challenge for many.

The Central District Yard is one of five locations in Edmonton where people can pick up sand. (CBC)

"Especially in our neighbourhood. A lot of people don't have transportation to go to these different pick-up locations," he said. "It's much easier for them to come to the community hall."

The community sandboxes were slashed as a way to save money. Maya Filipovic, spokesperson with parks and roads services, said the measure is estimated to save the city approximately $300,000 a year.

Coun. Ben Henderson said the amount of money saved isn't worth the risk to residents.

"We really want people to keep their sidewalks clean and safe," he said. "I can say from personal experience that I found it very useful to just keep a stock of sand to make sure the sidewalks didn't get icy and you could keep them safe."

Better use for dollars?

Coun. Andrew Knack said he is torn about the change.

"While I loved the idea of having community sand boxes, I know from before my time on council, when I was on my community league, often times that sandbox would be empty within a day and then we'd be waiting weeks to get it filled."

Knack said crews would be busy plowing streets and clearing walkways so they wouldn't always have time to refill the sandboxes.

"You're running into a situation where not many people were getting to experience the benefit of it anyways."

Knack said he's looking forward to a council review of the city's snow and ice policy this spring.

Coun. Andrew Knack said the money could be used for clearing more sidewalks and trails. (CBC)

He wonders if the city could make better use of the money set aside for snow-clearing.

"Could we clear more of our sidewalks and trails?" he asked.

The city sent out a press release Thursday urging people to "be cautious on slippery sidewalks," and included the list of maintenance yards where people can pick up the sand.

The release did not point out the drop in the number of sand boxes compared to last year.

Sand is available in front of the entrances of the following yards:

Central: 10517 95th Street

Northeast: 13003 56th Street

Southeast: 5409 -59th Avenue

Southwest: 14710 Ellerslie Road (on the roadway beside the eco station)

Northwest: 14320 114th Avenue

Townsend said he will drive to one of the five locations to get the free sand offered by the city.

"I do appreciate that the city puts this out for us," he acknowledged. "It's just it would be easier if it was right in the community, accessible to everybody, not just people with cars."

Community leagues can request a box from the city if they want to manage the sand themselves.

Many community leagues have shown interest in the offer.