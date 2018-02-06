Red Deer RCMP are the hunt for a thief who made off with a collection of rifles and semi-automatic handguns — and a two-metre long pet corn snake.

Police were called to the break-in at a home in the Oriole neighbourhood on Jan. 29 around 6:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victims, who police described as rifle "hobbyists," had arrived home that night to find their place ransacked.

Police believe thieves entered the home that afternoon.

The corn snake is a species of rat snake that subdues its small prey by constriction. They lack venom and are generally considered harmless to humans.

Police are more concerned about the recovery of the stolen firearms which include three Glock handguns and a custom Beretta.

'It's always a concern when firearms make their way into the hands of criminals' - Karyn Kay

"RCMP cannot confirm at this time if the break-in was targeted due to the presence of firearms or not, as the criminals went through the entire house and stole other items besides the guns," Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP said in a statement.

"The firearms were appropriately licensed and stored, and were owned by hobbyists, but it's always a concern when firearms make their way into the hands of criminals, as happened in this case."

The stolen firearms include:

Glock 17, 9 mm, Serial #UMS399; numerous after-market features

Glock 22, .40 calibre, Serial #SML029; after-market features include a light and a factory extended magazine release

Glock 23 Generation 3, .40 calibre, Serial #XUV155; after-market features include a light, night sights and a Vickers tactical magazine release

Heckler and Koch USP 40 Custom Sport, .40 calibre, Serial #22088700; after-market feature: Dawson precision fiber optic competition sights.

Spikes Tactical custom AR15 build, 5.56 mm, Serial #JKR2048

Beretta 92F with custom rubber grips; Serial #: D49166Z

Two Stevens 12 gauge shotguns with wooden stocks and muzzle brakes

Stevens 32 single shot Rimfire rife

Henry 22 lever action rifle w/3x9 scope

Lakefield 22 bolt action rifle w/3x9 scope

Two Lakefield 22 repeater rifles

Winchester 22 repeater rifle

RCMP remind people purchasing an item they believe is stolen is a crime.