An Edmonton man who lost his infant son in an arson fire last month clung to friends and family outside court on Friday after a hearing for the teenager accused of the crime.

"I don't understand how someone can destroy our whole life," Cordell Brown said after the brief hearing, tears rolling down his face.

"Everything's gone ... my dogs, my kid."

Bronson Woycenko, 19, appeared on closed-circuit TV and stared blankly at the camera as the Crown prosecutor read his name aloud.

Woycenko is charged with second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Co-accused Jessica Tammerand, 18, was also scheduled to appear in court Friday. A warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to show up for the hearing. The warrant was later cancelled when her lawyer appeared on her behalf.

She also faces charges of arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000 and was released on bail last week.

Police said patio furniture was deliberately set on fire on the porch of 1040 Armitage Cres. SW on Aug. 22.

Hunter Brown, aged five months, died of smoke inhalation, according to an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide by police.

A family member says there will be a private funeral for Hunter Brown tomorrow.

The infant's mother, Angie Tang, was released from hospital Thursday.

The two accused were arrested Aug. 25.

Woycenko remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 29.