Two thieves made off with $200,000 in copper wire and caused more than $1 million in damage to an oilfield site northwest of Drayton Valley, say RCMP.

The two thieves were caught on a security camera breaking into the site which belongs to Obsidian Energy at 3:30 a.m. on July 17.

The suspects used a two-tone dark colour, older model Dodge Dakota or Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The theft and damage resulted in Obsidian Energy closing down the site, "which in turn has affected the people who worked there," said Sgt. Erin Matthews.

"Thefts in the oilfield are a serious problem which creates a financial burden to companies who are already struggling in these financial times," Matthews said.