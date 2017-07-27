Two thieves made off with $200,000 in copper wire and caused more than $1 million in damage to an oilfield site northwest of Drayton Valley, say RCMP.
The two thieves were caught on a security camera breaking into the site which belongs to Obsidian Energy at 3:30 a.m. on July 17.
The suspects used a two-tone dark colour, older model Dodge Dakota or Chevrolet pick-up truck.
The theft and damage resulted in Obsidian Energy closing down the site, "which in turn has affected the people who worked there," said Sgt. Erin Matthews.