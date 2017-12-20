EPCOR is warning the public after a rash of copper thefts from electrical transformer boxes in northern Edmonton.

Thieves are taking a small chunk of copper wire, then leaving the boxes open, exposing passersby to potentially fatal injuries, said EPCOR spokesperson Tim le Riche Wednesday evening.

Culprits are targeting green transformer boxes in neighbourhoods across the city, but mostly in the northeast, according to EPCOR.

Since mid-October, there have been seven thefts from the transformer boxes, all in new construction areas.

"By leaving them open, they're leaving exposed live electrical wire out and open to the public, and that's our concern," he said.

In each theft, le Riche said the amount of copper stolen is equivalent to $20.

"Why anybody would risk personal injury or even death for a pittance of copper is just a mystery to us," he said.

EPCOR has reported the thefts to the police and has stepped up security patrols.

The utility company asks people to contact it if they see open transformer boxes or boxes that appear to have been tampered with.

"If anybody sees any one of these green boxes that's open or ajar, please stay clear," le Riche said. "It's a risk to the public, to curious children, to pets. We don't want anybody to get hurt."