Placing a baked flower petal on his seafood dish, Jacob Lee completes his entry at the Canadian Food Championships.

The Shaw Conference Centre sous chef is eager for the culinary challenge after perfecting his recipe for the past few months.

"Cooking is my everything," Lee said. "There [are] no reasons, because it is my everything."

That sentiment is echoed among the clatter of pots and pans as competitors from across Canada battle it out in the third year of the event as part of Taste of Edmonton.

"It's a food sport in the making," said Milena Santoro, chair of the Canadian Food Championships.

"It's a concept of amateurs, home cooks, foodies, lovers of foods and professional chefs that want to bring their talent to the main stage and compete at this level."

A seafood dish ready for the judges. (John Robertson/CBC)

There are seven categories including steak, seafood, desert and, of course, bacon.

Chefs are given one hour to prepare their item which must be delivered in time or face disqualification.

Once it is turned over to the panel of judges, it is scored according to the EAT methodology, which judges execution, appearance and taste.

The winners of each category get a golden ticket to the World Food Championship in Alabama in November.

Chefs have an hour to prepare their meal to be judged. (John Robertson/CBC)

Connie and Wayne Hebert were at Taste of Edmonton to watch their son, Kyle, take part in the cook off. They sampled some of the dishes after they had been prepared.

"It was an amazing opportunity to come in and you have a bunch of new chefs that are trying to make their names and older chefs that are trying to make their names," said Wayne Hebert.

One of the new chefs is 14-year-old Jonathan Giovannoni from Spruce Grove. He started cooking at the age of five when a brain cancer diagnosis kept him inside.

Now Giovannoni, the youngest chef in the competition, is cooking up a storm.

"It's awesome just knowing that they actually appreciate it and they have a love for cooking as well," Giovannoni said.

"Cooking with people like this is amazing. Being able to share my passion and my food with them is unbelievable for me."

Presentation is also scored when the meals are judged. (John Robertson/CBC)

Everyone is welcome to watch the chefs in the main tent at Taste of Edmonton. The competition wraps up July 23.

"The hope is to inspire people to get on and get into the kitchen and start cooking," Santoro said.

"It's really the love of food, the love of a recipe and the love of being part of something really great."​