Convicted killer faces prospect of spending rest of his life in prison

Warning: This story contains graphic and disturbing details

Convicted killer Gilbert Robinson would be 83 years old before he can apply for parole, if the judge in his case agrees with a Crown sentencing submission.

Robinson faces an automatic life sentence after a jury convicted him in January for the second-degree murder of his wife, Gina. It will be up to Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain to determine Robinson's period of parole ineligibility.

Germain noted what the impact would be if he followed the Crown's suggestion.

"It would likely mean Mr. Robinson would never get out of prison," Germain said.

As the judge spoke, Robinson, 62, bowed his head in the prisoner's box, removed his glasses and wiped away tears.

Outside court, a friend of the victim was asked to comment on the killer's apparent display of emotion.

"I don't think you are able to publish what my thoughts are on Mr. Robinson," Lori McConnell said. "But is he having to take responsibility for what he has done? I think so. I think the realization that maybe he didn't get away with it."

An acrimonious divorce

At the time of her death in April 2014, Gina Robinson and her husband were going through acrimonious divorce proceedings. She returned to their matrimonial home one evening for a meeting. Hours later, a concerned friend found the 54-year-old mother of two at the bottom of the basement stairs in a blood-soaked scene.

Gilbert Robinson told police and first responders his estranged wife had fallen accidentally.

"It was completely unbelievable that this occurred from a fall down the stairs," prosecutor Domaina Hussain said in her sentencing submissions. "Every single bone in her face was crushed. It was crushed so badly that her brain was split in half. Her face detached from her skull."

An evidence photo from the murder trial shows where Gina Robinson was found at the bottom of the stairs. The crime scene was not initially secured because police thought it was an accidental fall. (Edmonton Police Service )

Hussain suggested Gilbert Robinson was motivated by jealousy and anger over being forced to pay spousal support.

"This was a focused beating," Hussain said. "To administer that much brutality is significant."

Victim impact statements

A dozen emotional victim impact statements were read in the Edmonton courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle Chimko took a long moment in the witness box to compose herself before she spoke.

"Gina was my sister and my best friend," she said. "We were supposed to grow old together, and one day one of us would die first and the other one would be very sad. It's not normal for your brother-in-law to kill your sister and shatter an entire family into a million pieces."

Chimko said the murder has taught her to understand hate. She took all her wedding photos to a photographer to have Gilbert Robinson erased from all of them.

"There should be sadness in death, but not hate," she said. "I never thought I would feel such hatred throughout my body for people who were once my family."

Chimko passed the prisoner's box on the way back to her courtroom seat. She glared at Robinson as she walked by.

More than a dozen of Gina Robinsons's long-time friends attended every day of the trial and were out in force again for the sentencing hearing.

Lori McConnell delivered a victim impact statement on behalf of a group of women who were all close to Gina Robinson. (Peter Evans/CBC News )

McConnell delivered a victim impact statement on behalf of the group.

"We have lost a part of ourselves," she said. "It has been a long and agonizing 44 months of living through the painful process waiting for justice.

"No day became easier."

Outside court, McConnell endorsed the Crown's request for 21 years of parole ineligibility.

"I hope the judge takes serious consideration in that matter," she said.

The defence is expected to ask for 11 years of parole ineligibility when it makes submissions Thursday. It's possible the judge may hand down his decision that day, which would have been Gina Robinsons' 58th birthday.