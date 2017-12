After installing more than eight kilometres of water, drainage and thermal heating pipeline under Blatchford this year, the city expects housing construction to begin by summer.

The installation completes the first year of a 20-year project aimed at housing 30,000 people in what the city bills a low-carbon sustainable community.

With the builder selection process ending next week, development manager Mark Hall says "the city is making exactly the kind of progress it was intending to do."

