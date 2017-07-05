The Edmonton Oilers have made Connor McDavid the highest paid player in the NHL with an eight-year contract extension that will pay him an average $12.5 million per season.

"I'm in it for the long haul and I want to win here," McDavid told reporters Wednesday.

The $100-million deal won't kick in until the 2018-19 season. McDavid is currently in the final year of his entry-level contract.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli said the team could have paid McDavid more per season over a shorter contract term, but McDavid was unwavering in his commitment to stay with the Oilers for the maximum eight-year term.

"This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you, it could easily have been a lot higher in value and shorter in term," he said.

He compared the contract to a partnership between the team and McDavid.

"Building a team to win the Stanley Cup was a constant discussion point in this negotiation," Chiarelli said.

Wants to ice a winning team

He also praised McDavid's character.

"There have been two players than have done what Connor has done at his age. He's a unique player but he also cares about his teammates.

"He wants us to ice a winning team."

McDavid would not say how the two sides decided on the $12.5 million per year rather than the $13.5 million most media was quoting in stories last week.

"It really doesn't matter how we got to a number … the important thing is I'll be here for the next nine years and I couldn't be more happy about it."

McDavid told a news conference he is proud to be able to wear the Oilers jersey and that last year's playoff run left him with a sense of "unfinished business."

The Oilers reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, eliminating San Jose before

falling in seven games to Anaheim.

McDavid, 20, earned the Art Ross trophy for leading the NHL in scoring last season, the Hart trophy as league MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as most "outstanding" player as voted by his peers.