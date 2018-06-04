Online auction makes Connor McDavid rookie card most expensive in modern era

This autographed Upper Deck Connor McDavid rookie card, which features a patch of authentic jersey, sold for a record-setting $55,655 in May. (PWCC) Connor McDavid led the NHL in scoring this season; now his rookie card is leading the pack as the most expensive in the modern-day era.

The card in question — an Upper Deck autographed 2015 Connor McDavid rookie card with an authentic jersey patch and a top rating — was listed in an eBay auction where it garnered more than 80 bids before being sold May 24 for $55,655.

The patch, according to Upper Deck, was worn in the NHL rookie photo shoot following the 2015 draft in which McDavid was the first overall pick.

"This is a historic moment (in) hockey's trading card market, which has been previously dominated by vintage players," said Ryan Asbury of PWCC Marketplace, a major seller of trading cards.

The sale is the highest ever spent on a modern hockey card, defined as cards produced since 1986. The previous high was $18,100 for another McDavid card which sold in 2017.

The back side of the Connor McDavid rookie care that sold in an eBay auction. (PWCC) "Connor McDavid is largely regarded as the single most exciting rookie-era athlete in the world and generally regarded as the heir-apparent to Wayne Gretzky — who interestingly also played most of his career for Edmonton," said a press release issued Monday by PWCC.

Not surprising, a Gretzky rookie card — a 1979 O-Pee-Chee card showing the 18-year-old in an Oilers jersey — also ranks as a record-setter in the trading card industry.

It was classed as the most expensive card ever when it sold in August 2016 for $465,000 US, about $612,000 Cdn at the time.

Brent Huigens, PWCC president, says the trend reinforces the idea of trading cards as part of a financial portfolio.

"Long considered an enjoyable hobby for collectors, trading cards are becoming a serious investment for those with an informed interest and a keen eye," he said in a press release.

"For individuals looking to diversify their holdings, creating a portfolio of trading cards can provide compelling returns over time."

McDavid led the NHL with 108 points this season.