Online auction makes Connor McDavid rookie card most expensive in modern era
The card in question — an Upper Deck autographed 2015 Connor McDavid rookie card with an authentic jersey patch and a top rating — was listed in an eBay auction where it garnered more than 80 bids before being sold May 24 for $55,655.
The patch, according to Upper Deck, was worn in the NHL rookie photo shoot following the 2015 draft in which McDavid was the first overall pick.
"This is a historic moment (in) hockey's trading card market, which has been previously dominated by vintage players," said Ryan Asbury of PWCC Marketplace, a major seller of trading cards.
The sale is the highest ever spent on a modern hockey card, defined as cards produced since 1986. The previous high was $18,100 for another McDavid card which sold in 2017.
Not surprising, a Gretzky rookie card — a 1979 O-Pee-Chee card showing the 18-year-old in an Oilers jersey — also ranks as a record-setter in the trading card industry.
It was classed as the most expensive card ever when it sold in August 2016 for $465,000 US, about $612,000 Cdn at the time.
Brent Huigens, PWCC president, says the trend reinforces the idea of trading cards as part of a financial portfolio.
"Long considered an enjoyable hobby for collectors, trading cards are becoming a serious investment for those with an informed interest and a keen eye," he said in a press release.
"For individuals looking to diversify their holdings, creating a portfolio of trading cards can provide compelling returns over time."
McDavid led the NHL with 108 points this season.