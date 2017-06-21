Calling Edmonton fans the best fans in the leauge, Connor McDavid thanked Oilers owner Daryl Katz for building a contending team and a "beautiful new building" in a speech after winning the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player.

"I'm so proud to play in Edmonton," McDavid said Wednesday evening at the NHL's annual post-season awards show at T-Mobile Arena, the new home of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

"I'm so proud to be an Oiler, and so proud to play with the guys."

McDavid's win capped a breakthrough sophomore season for the 20-year-old centre, who won the league scoring title and led the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after an 11-year absence.

The former No. 1 pick beat out fellow finalists Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.

Connor McDavid awaits Wayne Gretzky's announcement of the Hart Trophy winner (Courtesy of Sportsnet)

The Oilers captain is the first Oiler to win the Hart since Mark Messier in 1990.

Wayne Gretzky, who presented the trophy to McDavid, won the trophy himself eight times while playing for the Oilers.

Earlier in the evening, McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL Players' Association members.

The Oilers' Connor McDavid graces the cover of the EA Sports NHL 18 game. (EA Sports)

"To my teammates, I owe it all to you guys," he said. "Honestly it means the world to play with you guys each and every night. I love you guys."

​If the awards were not enough, McDavid learned Wednesday he will appear on the cover of the EA Sports NHL 18 video game.

He was also voted to his first career spot on the post-season NHL All-Star Team.

