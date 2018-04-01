Connor McDavid claims NHL star of the month title for March

Edmonton Oilers' centre Connor McDavid has been named the NHL's first star for the month of March.

McDavid took the top spot for the month after leading the NHL with 13 goals and 28 points in 16 games and helping Edmonton to a 7-7-2 record. He registered a point or more in 13 of the Oilers' 16 games, the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club said Sunday in a news release announcing the three stars.

"[McDavid] eclipsed the 100-point milestone March 27, becoming the seventh player in League history to record multiple 100-point campaigns prior to his 22nd birthday," the release said.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson were named the second and third stars of the month.

Marchand was named second star after registering 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games as Boston went 11-2-3 over that span. He also had the winning goal in three straight games from March 3-8.

Gibson was named third star after going 9-3-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .931 save percentage with three shutouts in 13 appearances. Anaheim posted a 9-4-1 record in March.

The Edmonton Oilers have three games left in the season, starting on Monday, when they take on the Minnesota Wild.