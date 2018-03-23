One young Connor McDavid fan already knows what he wants for his 10th birthday this summer.

Last week, Alex Farris mailed a handwritten invitation for his July 6 sleepover party to the captain of the Edmonton Oilers. He even suggested the star centre bring along a few teammates for a game of road hockey.

In the invitation, now being shared widely on social media, Alex told the hockey phenom he had seen a recent video of teenagers heckling him and his family.

He assured McDavid he doesn't have to sleep over (the party goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the next day).

My son felt bad for you @cmcdavid97 & thought an invite 2 his BDay party would cheer U up after the rude fans at the restaurant. Pls read it @drtwofive @zkassian9 @jujhar94 cause your invited too! @EdmontonOilers @GenePrincipe @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/a2s8bcfVXp — @jaret_farris

In an interview Thursday, Alex told CBC News that after he saw the heckling video he wanted to console McDavid, the man he considers "the heart and soul" of Edmonton.

"I felt bad for him, because those people were being rude to him and his parents," said Alex.

Alex bought a Wayne Gretzky stamp for the special letter, and even tucked in his own hockey card, a photo of him in his Atom hockey jersey.

Alex Farris congratulated McDavid on his 'cool' shoot-out goal against the New York Islanders. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Party festivities will include "yummy" chocolate cake and a game of road hockey with Alex and some of his teammates.

"So you might want to bring (Darnell) Nurse for (defence) and a tough guy like Zach Kassian or Jujhar Khaira," wrote Alex.

"I think they were the best options," he later told CBC. "Because since we're [playing] street hockey, the ball might be a bit hard. And it it hits Jujhar Khaira or Zach Kassian, since they're pretty tough it wouldn't hurt them as much,"

He also congratulated McDavid on his "cool" shoot-out goal against the Islanders earlier this month.

No word yet from the Oilers. But Alex's mom, Anita Farris, said they'll understand if McDavid can't make it because of his busy schedule.