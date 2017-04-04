The NHL's decision to forego the 2018 Olympics is disappointing and upsetting, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Tuesday.

"The opportunity to chase down a spot on Team Canada and be able to represent my country — obviously the Olympics is the greatest sporting event in the world — not to do that is disappointing," McDavid said in an interview posted on the Oilers website.

The NHL said Monday it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

The players' association condemned the decision and some star players maintain the issue isn't settled.

For McDavid, the NHL scoring leader who would be a key member of a Canadian team in Pyeongchang, the decision could mean a six-year wait before he has the chance again to represent his country at the highest level.

"It's disappointing for all the young guys in the league: (Jack) Eichel, (Auston) Matthews, (Aaron) Ekblad, the list goes on and on," he said. "All these young guys that are trying to make their mark on hockey, and they may not be able to get their chance to on the international stage.

Kevin Lowe, vice-chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group,said he understood the NHL's decision to skip the 2018 Olympics. (CBC)

"That part of it is a little upsetting."

Kevin Lowe, vice-chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group, said he supported the NHL's decision

"The news is unfortunate, although I totally respect and endorse the NHL's position — certainly not an easy one," he said Tuesday. "But at the end of the day, they have to protect their core business."

McDavid could be embarking on the same international path followed by another Oilers captain whose career already bears several parallels to his own: Wayne Gretzky played internationally only eight times, appearing in four Canada Cups and one World Cup.

Gretzky made his only Olympic appearance as a 37-year-old at Nagano, Japan, in 1998, the first year after NHL players were allowed to join.

Gretzky didn't score a goal in six games during Canada's medal-less trip to Japan, and his playing career was over 14 months later.

Asked if he would consider playing in the Olympics without the NHL's consent, McDavid didn't say he would, but he also didn't immediately dismiss it.