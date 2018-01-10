It's not yet known what caused the deaths of three young people found unresponsive in a vehicle on the outskirts of a small northern Alberta community Tuesday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and paramedics responded to a call for assistance at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday after three people were found by a security guard, unresponsive inside a stopped vehicle near Conklin, Alta.

Police said the two-door car was on the Laguna access road, a semi-remote access road near Northlands Drive.

Cpl.Teri-Ann Deobald said there is no indication of any criminal connection to the deaths, or if carbon monoxide

poisoning played a role.

'We have to keep our minds open'

All possible contributing factors in the deaths are being considered, but there were no signs of foul play, RCMP said.

"At this point everything is under speculation," said Deobald.

'Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and anyone who has been impacted by this incident'

- Wood Buffalo RCMP

"We have to keep our minds open to every possible factor, so until we get the toxicology reports from the lab and do a further investigation of the vehicle, everything is under speculation at this point."

The identities of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the families, police said.

Autopsies are pending and police have not released the names of the people, although Deobald said all three have different surnames and are not residents of the Conklin or Fort McMurray areas.

"One of the individuals did not have information on them," Deobald said. "I don't know if they had temporary housing here or where their families are from. It's not uncommon for (the Municipality of) Wood Buffalo to have transient workers coming through from different cities."

Wood Buffalo Victim Services is offering assistance to family, friends and witnesses. Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to contact the agency.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and anyone who has been impacted by this incident," Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a statement.

Conklin is a small hamlet located on Highway 881 between Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche.