When Debby Waldman looks outside her front window, all she sees are about 50 concrete barriers.

The barriers, each about six feet long, line the street in front of her house. They also form two large triangles that are now on either ends of the intersection where islands will eventually be built.

The intersection at 116th Street and 77th Avenue is part of a pilot study with the city's neighbourhood renewal program, which is focused on the renewal and rebuilding of roads, sidewalks and street lights throughout Edmonton.

But Waldman says the concrete barriers, which will be in place for the next four months, are not only taking away up to 30 parking spots on the street, they've also become a bit of a hazard.

"It's complete overkill, and it's a waste of our tax dollars," Waldman said. She and her neighbours have to park in the back now, or further down the street, she added.

"I think that is what bothers us the most, is that we were not listened to," she said.

"We were basically told, 'Your opinion doesn't count for anything, even though you are the ones sitting here every day observing whether or not there is a problem, and it doesn't matter to us that we're inconveniencing you.' "

'It's really silly'

A neighbour, Kathy Goble, has started parking down the street because she, too, has concrete barriers lining the front of the sidewalk outside her home.

"This is only a short-term measure because it's showing us what the long-term design could be, " said Goble, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 23 years.

"Even short term, it does block off the main access to my house."

Barricades aside, many residents say the intersection is fine the way it is.

Ron Dutchak has lived along the street since 1973. In that time he hasn't seen an accident involving vehicles or any involving pedestrians.

"If you check with anyone on the block, they'll say this is a bit stupid," added Dutchak, who was out for a walk in his neighbourhood.

"This is somebody who's got too much time on their hands, who's studied too much of high-density traffic somewhere else and is trying to create a solution to no problem. To me it's really silly."

But even though there hasn't been a documented pedestrian or vehicle collision at the intersection, crossing from one side to the other on foot can take much longer than it would in a normal-sized intersection.

And that, says the city, is why the intersection is being redesigned and narrowed.

'Improve pedestrian safety'

Dale Lehman, a planning and design supervisor working with the neighbourhood renewal program, said putting in crosswalks and making the intersection safer is the city's first priority.

"The intersection at 116th Street and 77th Avenue really jumped out at us as a very unusual intersection, " Lehman said.

"There are no delineated crosswalks, and it's an unusual angle, and it's very poorly defined so we looked at what we could do to improve pedestrian safety by providing some clear crossing marks for the pedestrians."

The city also wants to reconfigure the intersection so that it becomes more like a regular intersection, making it easier to manoeuvre for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Since the barriers were unloaded and put into place last week, councillor Ben Henderson has been hearing from concerned residents.

"I'm not sure how the barriers make it safer," said Henderson. He plans to have a meeting later this week with residents and engineers from the city.

As for the intersection design and narrowing of the roads, that plan is going forward, but Henderson says because it's a pilot study, there is room for flexibility.

Residents who still have concerns can call the city services line at 311.

The city will also be holding another public meeting on the issue on Feb. 2.