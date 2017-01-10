Deputy commissioner Marianne Ryan, commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP for the past three years, has announced she is retiring from the force after 35 years of service.

Ryan's last day will be March 3, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

"I have been truly privileged to serve as the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP for over the past three years," Ryan said in the release.

"Every day I am in absolute awe of the outstanding work, dedicated service and very high level of commitment to public safety that our employees provide in all of our units and detachments across this great province."

Ryan has served in Manitoba, British Columbia and Alberta.

She has held a variety of positions, including officer in charge of the Vancouver integrated proceeds of crime section, chief officer for combined forces special enforcement unit of B.C.

She was appointed as the 23rd commanding officer for K Division in November 2013. Before that, she was an assistant commissioner and officer in charge of the criminal operations branch for K Division.

Ryan spent the first 19 years of her RCMP service in Manitoba.

The RCMP said it expects a new commanding officer will be named before Ryan's final day.