The Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo wrapped up Sunday after three days of celebrating pop culture in all its forms.

The event featured panels, workshops and concerts catering to fans of science fiction, video games, comic books, animation, cosplay and pop culture.

People at the all-ages event dressed as trekkers, jedi, doctors, superheros and supervillains as well as mash ups of video game or anime characters.

The event has grown from its start in 2012 when close to 15,000 people showed up.

Last year, more than 40,000 people attended. This year's numbers are yet to be released.

The event is known to draw delebrities. Canadian William Shatner attended this year, as well as rocker Gene Simmons, actors Eugene Brave Rock, John Rhys-Davis, Rose McIver and the voice of Mario, Charles Martinet.