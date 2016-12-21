When Wendy Rhyason hears of a murder-suicide or a domestic violence related death she asks herself, what if?

"What would have happened if we got that person in our program and could have helped them?" said Rhyason, executive director of the Edmonton Violence Prevention Centre.

She works with clients who are required by the courts to take part in counselling, and with others who volunteer for domestic violence prevention programs.

The centre is busy right now during the holidays, a time when its services are typically in higher demand. Rhyason says Alberta's struggling economy could be a factor in the organization's two-month waiting list.

"We could run double what we're running now and still have a waiting list," Rhyason said.

She said the holidays can magnify struggles with depression and anger, especially for men.

"If they're separated from their families, that is so painful for them. If they're men that have not learned to handle those really intense, painful emotions then they're going to lash out."

Wendy Rhyason is the executive director of the Edmonton Violence Prevention Centre. (Supplied)

The violence prevention centre is not the only group that sees the trend during the holidays.

Jan Reimer, executive director of the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters, said women and children are vulnerable during the holidays if they stay in a household where tensions are running high.

"Women will do whatever they can to keep families together in spite of domestic violence," Reimer said.

"It's understanding that there are supports available and contacting your local shelter. For perpetrators there's different intervention programs available and understanding that it's about power and control."

Reimer and Rhyason agree that support systems are integral, not only for victims of domestic violence but also for the perpetrators.

Supports are also needed for friends and family members who get women and children out of the house.

"They need a good support system of people who are going to help them because it is going to be tough," Rhyason said. "People to help them to just process that."

For people in need of immediate support from strangers, the Alberta government's child intervention crisis line, child abuse hotline, family violence info line and mental health support line remain open over the holidays. Those numbers can be found here.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca @travismcewancbc