Edmonton police are reminding drivers to slow down after more than 180 collisions were reported in the city Friday.

Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., there were 14 injury collisions, 18 hit-and-run collisions and 151 property damage collisions, police said in a news release.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday evening as Environment Canada predicts more snow to fall.

Edmonton police are also encouraging motorists to keep an emergency winter kit and spare blanket in their vehicle before leaving home.