A 16-month-old Cold Lake girl who died in hospital last month was the victim of a homicide, police say.

Veronica Poitras was taken to hospital in Cold Lake by a family member on the evening of Aug 26, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

Cold Lake RCMP were advised of the situation just after 7 p.m. that evening.

The little girl was soon transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for treatment. Three days later, on Aug. 29, she died after being taken off life support.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner determined the manner of her death was homicide, police said.

RCMP investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.