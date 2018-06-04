Man, 55, dies in rollover on Cold Lake First Nations

A 55-year-old man died following a SUV rollover in northeast Alberta early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the Cold Lake First Nations. The driver of the SUV lost control and rolled several times, RCMP said.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 28-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance before being transferred to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries.

Both occupants of the SUV lived in the Cold Lake area.