Man, 55, dies in rollover on Cold Lake First Nations

A 55-year-old man died following a SUV rollover in northeast Alberta early Sunday morning.

Passenger, from the Cold Lake area, pronounced dead at the scene

A 55-year-old man died following a SUV rollover in northeast Alberta early Sunday morning. 

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the Cold Lake First Nations. The driver of the SUV lost control and rolled several times, RCMP said.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 28-year-old male driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance before being transferred to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries. 

Both occupants of the SUV lived in the Cold Lake area. 

