Bernadette Alseth was cooking spaghetti in her north Edmonton home when she struggled to open a jar of sauce.

In that moment, she realized she had no one to ask for help.

Over the past three years, Alseth, 66, has mourned the deaths of her brother, mother, father, her best friend, and her husband, Fred, who died last January.

Feeling defeated by the jar, she went down the street to Safeway and instead bought some canned sauce for her dinner. She also decided she didn't want to find herself that lonely again.

"I couldn't be the only person that was in this particular situation where all of a sudden, in a few short years, you find yourself having lost friends and family and being retired," Alseth said.

Through the Carrot Community Arts Coffee House, a 118th Avenue coffee shop where she works as a volunteer barista, Alseth formed the Coffee Friendship Club.

Since the club began a few months ago, the gatherings inside have become a weekly affair.

The club meets every Wednesday, sharing laughs over hot drinks and the occasional card game.

The group is open to people over 55 who are looking to make new friends in the Delton, Eastwood, Parkdale, Westwood, Spruce Avenue and Alberta Avenue neighbourhoods.

Many of their members are people who have experienced divorce or the recent death of their partners, Alseth said.

"What I was hoping to achieve with this coffee club was bringing people out, bringing people out of themselves, out of their shells, if they had lost a loved one," Alseth said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I think people should talk about it more. People are little afraid to talk about losing people in their life but it's just a part of it."

The club has become a refuge for retirees, Alseth said. Like her, many people struggle with spending their days in complete solitude after their working lives have come to an end.

"It's very important, particularly for people who are no longer doing nine to five," she said.

"When you get up at eight o'clock in the morning and you don't go to bed until 10, and you're alone and isolated, those are very long days and you can end up having very dark thoughts."

The Carrot Community Arts Coffee House on Alberta Avenue has become a weekly gathering place for the club.

'Taking that first step'

The group remains small, but Alseth is hoping to grow their numbers. In time, she hopes to add more organized events like games or workshops to their weekly meetings.

"If there were enough people who came, maybe we can put some things together, so people who feel isolated feel more a part of something solid," she said.

"You just get to be yourself here. To me, that is really special."

Alseth says the friendships she has formed through the club have been a balm for her grief. She encourages anyone to come join her for a friendly game of crib.

"It's taking that first step, putting myself out there, introducing myself, being vulnerable," she said.

"Mainly I just put myself out there and see what happens."

The Coffee Friendship Club meets every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Carrot Coffeehouse, at 9351 118th Avenue.