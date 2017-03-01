A man is facing charges after police seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine from two Edmonton homes, as well as an SUV with a hidden compartment designed to traffic the drugs.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit arrested the man on Feb. 23 after executing a search warrant at two properties, Edmonton police said in a news release on Wednesday.

At the first residence in the Chappelle neighbourhood, officers found six kilograms of packaged cocaine with an estimated street value of $434,000, and one kilogram of buffing agent which is often used to cut illicit drugs before they're sold.

At the second property in the Mactaggart neighbourhood, police recovered six grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $420, as well as $3,260 in Canadian dollars.

Detectives also found a hidden compartment in the trunk of a Toyota RAV4 which was seized in the bust. It costs between between $15,000 and $20,000 to have these covert compartments installed, police said.

"We're working to dismantle the drug trade in Edmonton and let criminals know they're not wanted in our neighbourhoods," Staff Sgt. Kevin Berge with EDGE said in a statement. "Every arrest and drug seizure makes a difference."

After he was arrested and processed, another $1,410 in cash was seized from the suspect, police said. The 31-year-old man is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.