Canadian National Railway has been fined $2.5 million for an April 2015 spill of diesel fuel into the North Saskatchewan River.

The fine was levied against the railway Thursday in an Edmonton courtroom.

CN pleaded guilty to one violation under the federal Fisheries Act and three charges under the Canadian Environment Protection Act. The charges dealt with the impact on fish and wildlife from the diesel spill, and with the lack of an emergency response plan on site to deal with the incident.

In speaking to sentence, federal prosecutor Erin Eacott said CN was "grossly negligent" by not taking "simple and inexpensive steps" that could have prevented the incident, which occurred when a malfunctioning separator discharged a mix of diesel and water into a storm sewer in CN's Bissell rail yard in north Edmonton on April 9, 2015.

The conviction is one of the first under the amended federal Fisheries Act.

Earlier this week, Alberta Environment and Parks said CN had been fined $125,000 after pleading guilty to two provincial environmental charges stemming from the same 2015 discharge of diesel fuel into the North Saskatchewan.

The discharge was estimated to be 90 litres, court heard Thursday. There was no evidence fish died as a result of the incident

In an agreed statement of facts, CN acknowledged that when the discharge occurred an alarm system wasn't working. Filters had not been replaced and employees didn't know whose responsibility it was to deal with some of the equipment.