Clifton Diaz and his family packed themselves into a stranger's minivan, rain pounding, waters rising — attempting to escape Houston as Hurricane Harvey bore down.

"I know for a fact that if the water picked up the vehicle and it goes into any one of those rivers, or those lakes or whatever you call it, we're all going to lose our lives in a moment," said Diaz, recalling the treacherous hours on the drive to Dallas, praying they would make it out alive.

Three days earlier, on Aug. 26, Diaz and his family flew into Houston from Edmonton. They were on their way to Trinidad for his father-in-law's funeral.

Diaz was travelling with his two adult children and another daughter, 14, along with their friend and his 12-year-old daughter.

As they disembarked for a stopover in Houston, Diaz was stunned to see thousands of people in lineups desperate to get out.

They realized they weren't going anywhere.

Harvey hit the Texas coast a day earlier. By the time it was over, the Category 4 hurricane had displaced more than a million people, leaving more than 70 people dead and causing an estimated $75 billion US in damage.

For three days, Diaz and his entourage holed up in a Houston hotel. But as the floodwaters rose and the chocolate and bottled water at the gas station down the street ran out, they knew they had to make a move.

"If we can't get out of here we're going to be in some serious, serious, serious problems," Diaz remembered thinking.

Rescued by illegal immigrant

They paid a man to drive them to Dallas, carefully navigating roads that often looked more like seaways. Later, Diaz would read about others attempting the same escape who were swept away.

Their hero was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who arrived two decades earlier and said he is now hoping he and his family won't be deported. They still don't know his name.

"I'll be always grateful and thankful to that guy," said Diaz.

In the end, they never made it to his father-in-law's funeral. They flew to his sister's home in South Carolina, where they soon learned Hurricane Irma could be coming their way.

Irma has since shifted, charting a path of destruction along a chain of Caribbean islands as it moved toward southern Florida Friday, leaving at least 22 people dead.

Diaz and his family expect to finally — and thankfully — arrive home this weekend.