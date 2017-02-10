An Alberta law firm kicked-off a $10 million class-action lawsuit blaming ATCO Gas for a natural gas explosion at home during the Fort McMurray wildfire evacuation.

Calgary-based Higgerty Law filed a statement of claim in the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Friday against ATCO Ltd. and ATCO Gas which operates as ATCO Gas and Pipeline Ltd and Northwestern Utilities Ltd.

The claim states residents in the Fort McMurray subdivision of Dickensfield suffered significant property loss as a result of the explosion and fires. Homeowners, it states, also battled psychological stress and anxiety looking for alternative housing.

Pieces of shrapnel, propelled by the force of the Dickensfield blast, were lodged in the back stairwell of one home. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC Edmonton )

Residents also incurred costs such as living expenses, repairs, transportation and lost income, the claim says.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and a court is yet to certify the claim.

Furious with ATCO

The May 17 explosion rocked Gabriel Brothy-Maclean's home and he doesn't have insurance to cover the damage to his stucco, widows or roof.

"Without insurance I have been pretty broke," said Brothy-Maclean, who has spent about $50,000 on repairs.

A May 17 natural gas explosion rocked Gabriel Brothy-Maclean’s home and he doesn’t have insurance to cover the damage to his stucco, widows or roof. (Submitted/ Gabriel Brothy-Maclean)

ATCO sent him a letter in December saying the utility won't accept legal responsibility for the damage.

"I was pretty furious when I got that letter," Brothy-Maclean said.

He and his neighbours have contacted the law firm and intend to join the lawsuit, he said.

The lawsuit names homeowners Joshua Somers and Michael Whalen as representative plaintiffs in the class action.

Clint Docken, Higgerty Law general counsel, said so far five homeowners have joined the suit, though more are expected.

"There's damage throughout the subdivision," Docken said. "What's the long-term effect of this explosion on those properties?"

On May 17, Fort McMurray saw two separate natural gas explosions when ATCO restored gas to parts of Fort McMurray after the wildfire.

In addition to the homes damaged in Dickensfield, an explosion shook the subdivision of Thickwood. The blasts damaged neighbourhoods that were untouched by May's wildfire.

At least seven homes were damaged in Dickensfield, the claim says.

ATCO proud of work

The claim alleges ATCO was negligent because it failed in its obligation to safely restore the gas supply.

ATCO's managing director of pipelines & liquids George Lidgett, said in an email statement his company is proud of its work responding to the "devastating wildfires in Fort McMurray."

"Our teams worked around the clock to keep the power on to support emergency responders fighting the flames, provide housing for emergency response personnel," Lidgett wrote, "and restore natural gas and electricity services before residents could return."

The utility said it has an industry-leading safety record and places the safety of customers first. It said further comment would be premature as investigations into the incident continue.

Higgerty Law filed a similar class-action lawsuit in February on behalf of customers who allegedly purchased wildfire-contaminated food from Fort McMurray's Walmart. The retailer is facing 174 Public Health Act-related charges.

