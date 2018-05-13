Clare Drake, beloved U of A hockey coach, dies at age 89

Clare Drake, the legendary University of Alberta coach known as the winningest college hockey coach ever, died Sunday morning in his sleep, friends have confirmed.

In 28 seasons as the head coach of the U of A's Golden Bears, he lead the men's hockey team to six national championships and 17 conference championships before his retirement in 1989.

Last November, Drake was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder category, a move that many Canadian sportswriters and NHL coaches described as being long overdue.

Clare Drake's plaque is newly installed at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in November 2017. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Behind the bench, Drake's hockey sense produced wins. But according to Hockey Hall of Fame nominator Ken Hitchcock, head coach of the Dallas Stars, it was his "genius" that was being honoured.

"[Drake's] influence is as big, or bigger, than any instructor has ever had in our sport," Hitchcock was quoted as saying.

According to U of A web page published in tandem with the Hall of Fame honour, Drake's approaches and techniques were revolutionary in their day and had a profound impact on modern-day hockey coaches who "to this day regard Drake as mentor and innovator."

Born in Yorkton, Sask., in 1928, Drake received many accolades in his lifetime, including being added to the Alberta Sports Wall of Fame in 1987 and being inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1990, the U of A's Varsity Arena was re-named as the Clare Drake Arena.

He received the Geoff Gowan Award in 2006 as best coach in university sports; two years later, he received the Order of Excellence from the Province of Alberta.

In 2013, he was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada.

On Twitter Sunday evening, the Golden Bears Hockey club called it a sad day, sending condolences to wife Dolly and the rest of Drake's family.

"What Clare Drake did for the game of hockey is truly staggering," said the message. "You will never be forgotten Coach."