Former Golden Bears hockey head coach Clare Drake, one of the most successful coaches in Canadian men's hockey history, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Monday.

Drake entered the hall of fame in the builders category, along with fellow 2017 inductees Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Danielle Goyette, and fellow builder Jeremy Jacobs.

Meet the HHOF Class of 2017. Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi, Teemu Selanne, Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/fzwGJUZVZv — @HockeyHallFame

Drake coached the University of Alberta Golden Bears hockey team for 28 seasons, beginning his tenure in 1958, according to a university news release.

Drake went on to lead the Bears to six national championships and 17 conference championships.

When Drake retired from the university in 1989, he held a 697-296-37 overall record.

Clare Drake, The Coaches' Coach, has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the age of 88. https://t.co/iyiR5RNtj9 pic.twitter.com/A6Kjyun5wS — @BearsandPandas

Drake also coached at the professional and national level, spending two seasons coaching the WHA's Edmonton Oilers (1975-1976), and co-coaching the 1980 Canadian men's team for the Olympics.

He also spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, and Dallas Stars as an assistant coach.

Drake earned three medals coaching at the World Student Games, and led Canada to its first-ever Spengler Cup Gold Medal in 1984.

He is also the only coach to ever win a CIAU Men's Hockey and Football National Championship in the same year (1967-1968).

Drake was inducted into the University of Alberta Sports Wall of Fame in 1987, was named to the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2008, and named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2013.