Police are asking the public to stay away from an area in northeastern Alberta due to an incident on the highway.

The event, which an RCMP spokesperson called a "fluid situation," is taking place on Highway 36 south of the community of St. Brides, 15 kilometres west of St. Paul.

The Alberta government has declared a civil emergency in St. Paul County. A civil emergency is defined on the government's website as "an emergency that disrupts normal civilian activities."

Civil Emergency Alert Feb26 855PM Take necessary precautions. St. Paul County #19 https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg — @AB_EmergAlert

RCMP have blocked the road off and traffic is currently being rerouted. They are asking the public to avoid the area until they finish dealing with the situation.