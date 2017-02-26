Police are asking the public to stay away from an area in northeastern Alberta due to an incident on the highway.

The event, which an RCMP spokesperson called a "fluid situation," is taking place on Highway 36 south of the community of St. Brides, 15 kilometres west of St. Paul.

The Alberta government has declared a civil emergency in St. Paul County. A civil emergency is defined on the government's website as "an emergency that disrupts normal civilian activities."

RCMP have blocked the road off and traffic is currently being rerouted. They are asking the public to avoid the area until they finish dealing with the situation.