Bryan Anderson, an Edmonton city councillor since 1998, says he won't run in the October municipal election.

Anderson, who represents Ward 9 in the city's southwest, revealed his decision at a news conference on Monday.

"I am proud of the fact that I have managed the sport and recreation initiative for 12 years with a mission statement 'to improve the quality and quantity of sport and recreation infrastructure and opportunities for Edmontonians,' which has seen well over $1 billion invested in sport, recreation, and library infrastructure," he said in a news release.

The former teacher said he is also proud of other city accomplishments during his time on council, including a leisure access program which helps low-income Edmontonians use city-owned recreation facilities.

Under the old six-ward system, Anderson was one of two councillors representing Ward 5.

He has represented Ward 9 since 2010 when the city went to 12 wards.