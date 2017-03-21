Edmonton city councillors voted Tuesday to leave decisions on controversial city-hall security measures in the hands of administrators.

"[We've] passed the buck," said Coun. Ben Henderson, who voted against the decision to make city staff responsible for decisions about security.

Council has been debating proposed increased security since November 2016 when council received a report from administrators that proposed $125,000 in new security measures.

The list included metal detectors and a pony wall in council chambers to separate the public from city staff and councillors.

Coun. Bev Esslinger voted in favour of allowing staff to make the decision on security.

"Leave it to the experts," she said during the council debate.

"We have a responsibility to keep people safe in chambers and we should accept the recommendations of our own safety experts."

But Coun. Ben Henderson responded that he would fight that decision "tooth and nail."

"We are creating a sense that it's unsafe here," Henderson said. "We should not give into the creeping sense of danger in the world."

Councillor Ben Henderson said security measures at city hall would create a sense that it's not a safe place. (CBC)

Henderson said he's never felt unsafe in council chambers.

Coun. Andrew Knack said he was originally going to vote to send the decision on security to city staff, but he changed his mind after listening to some of what was said.

After security measures were put in place at the Alberta Legislature a few years ago, he felt like he wasn't really welcome there, he said, adding he didn't want that to happen to city hall.

Increased security is 'commonplace'

But Coun. Dave Loken said he didn't think people would mind the extra security.

"I think it's so commonplace everywhere else these days, whether it's the courthouse or the Rogers arena, a lot of other public buildings where metal detectors are there," he said.

"Sometimes you have to be inconvenienced, sometimes you have to be made a little bit uncomfortable for the sake of security.

"This notion of 'Nothing's ever happened in here' is completely ridiculous thinking to me." Just because something hasn't happened doesn't mean it won't, he said.

Council voted to send the decision to city staff, with councillors Henderson, Knack, Scott McKeen and Mike Nickel opposed.

Some of the new security measures will be put in place by this summer, said Walter Trocenko, manager of real estate, housing and sustainability for the city of Edmonton, after the council meeting.

Public likely won't see council memo

A memo to council will detail the security measures, he said. But it's unlikely the memo will be released to the public.

"I would suggest that information shouldn't be made available to the public," Trocenko said. "Those important pieces of information should remain confidential."

As for the visible measures like the metal detectors and the pony wall, Trocenko declined to say if those would definitely go ahead.

"We will talk to our security experts and decide what we should go ahead with," he said.