Edmonton's Citadel Theatre issued an apology Tuesday for any harassment artists and staff endured after several allegations were brought forward.

In a letter posted to the theatre's website, artistic director Daryl Cloran apologized for the "negative workplace for artists and staff."

"We are truly sorry for any harassment that has been a part of the Citadel's past, and we give our word that anyone who engages in bullying or harassment will not be permitted to work at the Citadel, " Cloran said in the letter.

An Important Message from the Citadel Theatre. https://t.co/f3GSAjygTz #yegtheatre pic.twitter.com/qrJWibpnSM — @citadeltheatre

Cloran said "several allegations of harassment" were brought forward when he first arrived at the theatre 18 months ago.

The board and management "moved quickly" to act on the allegations, he said. The code of conduct was reviewed and a "dialogue process" was brought in to allow artists to share their stories about the work environment.

In conversations with the arts community, Cloran said the theatre will try to "reclaim the Citadel space as a welcoming, positive place to create art."

In the letter, Daryl Cloran said the Citadel will try to reclaim the space as safe for everyone. (Citadel Theatre)

The Citadel has introduced a safe disclosure process for anyone who wants to bring a report of harassment forward. A human rights and disclosure adviser has been retained to manage the process.

Cloran said he is open to having conversations directly and can also help artists "return to the space" to reclaim it as safe.

The Citadel will host a community event on May 14 "to acknowledge the past and to plan together for a save and inclusive future" at the theatre.

"It is of primary importance to us that our building be a welcoming space and a place where artists feel safe to take risks," Cloran said in the letter. "The Citadel belongs to everyone."