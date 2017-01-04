Possibly the most depressing sign that Christmas has come to an end is nearly upon us.

The City of Edmonton will begin collecting natural Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

By 7 a.m. on that date, trees must be place un-bagged on their sides, next to where you put your garbage bags — on the curb or in the alley.

The city says the trees will be picked up within three weeks, but not necessarily on residents' scheduled waste collection days.

If you went big this year, extra-large trees must be cut into six-foot lengths.

The city asks people to pack away ornaments, tinsel, garlands, popcorn strands, nails, screws and tree stands, so trees can be composted.

Apartment and condo dwellers can take their trees for free to any recycling depot or eco station.

Artificial trees can be donated to the Reuse Centre if they are in the box and include all parts.

If you want to branch out, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society also accepts natural trees for animals in their care.

​In 2016, the city collected more than 12,000 natural trees for recycling.

Trees are chipped and composted at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre.