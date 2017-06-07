An 11-year-old girl has died and her brother remains in critical care after a house fire in north Edmonton Sunday night.

The family of Christina Mawusi released a statement Wednesday remembering the Baturyn elementary student as a child who loved to dance, bake, play piano and dreamed of one day becoming a chemist.

"She loved her family and was always looking after her cousins," the family said.

"The family is heartbroken over Christina's passing and would like to thank their schools, their friends and the community for all of their support."

'She loved her family and was always looking after her cousins,' the family of 11-year-old Christina Mawusi said in a statement Wednesday. (Mawusi-Peters family)

Firefighters were called to the home at 17808 93rd St. just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and investigators determined it was caused by cooking oil left unattended on the stove.

Rescuers removed the brother and sister from their upstairs bedroom windows, though both suffered from smoke inhalation and required CPR.

The two were taken to hospital in critical condition. Christina died of her injuries Monday.

Her 16-year-old brother, Ethan Peters, remains in critical care.

Ethan Peters, 16, remains in critical care. (Mawusi-Peters family)

"With a gentle spirit, beautiful smile, and fervent love of cars, we are all pushing for the best for Ethan over the coming days," the family said.

A GoFundMe page was set up Wednesday to help the family cover funeral services for Christina and associated costs for Ethan.