The mother of a homicide victim known to have ties to organized crime wants to know how her son died.

Roberta Gray heard rumours that Christian Grayhorseman's body was found in a hockey bag on Boxing Day on the Paul First Nation reserve, about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

She called the RCMP.

"I even got a hold of the detective and asked him, 'Was my son found in a hockey bag' and 'I want to know the truth,' and he said 'yes, he was,'" she said.

An autopsy concluded that Grayhorseman died as "a result of foul play," police said. No other details were released.

RCMP did not respond to messages on Friday, but in a press release said they are "trying to trace Christian's steps in the days prior to his death" and are asking anyone who was with Grayhorseman to get in touch with them.

Gray said she's finding out more about her son's recent life on the streets from a friend's daughter who lives in the area of 118th Avenue and 82nd Street in Edmonton.

"He was well-known," she said. "I found out from his girlfriend he was actually living on the street out of a backpack."

Gray suspected her son was becoming part of the gang known as Redd Alert.

"They were ... giving him missions, putting him on drug deals — like he was a drug runner for them," she said.

Grayhorseman, 20, was also known as Sonny or SonShine. (Facebook)

Randi-Lynn Basaraba went to school with Grayhorseman in Peace River when they were kids.

She reconnected with the 20-year-old earlier this year in Edmonton and caught on that he was dealing drugs.

"I begged him to stop and told him it was dangerous and that I was scared something would happen," she wrote in a Facebook message.

Basaraba noted that although he had many friends, his lifestyle choices hadn't changed since she knew him in school.

"He was really troubled I think and it was hard on him, you know, his mom didn't do too well money-wise," she said. "I think part of him just wanted to try and help out a bit, even though he wasn't going about it the right way."

Gray has four other younger children and lives in Fairview. She's making funeral arrangements to be held in Horse Lake First Nation, west of Grande Prairie.