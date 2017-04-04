​RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man in the shooting deaths of two men Sunday in the village of Chipman, Alta., 60 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Raymond Nickerson of Chipman is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jason Williams, also of Chipman.

Williams is one of two men shot and killed at a bungalow at 49th Street and 47th Avenue.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the second man who CBC has identified as Terry Sutton.

According to neighbours, Sutton lived across the street from the bungalow where the shooting occurred. Sutton worked for the Ketek Group, an Edmonton-based business.

RCMP say the killings are not random and there is no further risk to public safety.

"We are not looking for anybody else," Cpl. Laurel Scott.

Police took a man into custody early Monday after responding to a 911 call late Sunday night.

Neighbour Don Henderson said he approached the home after hearing five shotgun blasts. He saw the bodies of two men on the front steps.

Henderson believed the victims came from the house across the street from the bungalow.

He also said he saw a man with a gun walking around inside the house.

Don Henderson said he called 911 after hearing shotgun blasts and seeing the bodies of two men in front of a bungalow in his neighbourhood. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The people living in the home where the shooting occurred were known to police and were also known for causing trouble in the neighbourhood, often having parties and riding off-road vehicles at night.

About 20 to 25 minutes before he heard five shotgun blasts, Henderson said he thought he heard fireworks going off at the home.

Autopsies on the two victims were scheduled for Tuesday.

Nickerson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan April 6.