No more youth will be placed at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch, where a careworker was seriously injured last weekend, Alberta Children's Services said Thursday.

"Following an initial review of the Elk Island Youth Ranch, we made a decision to place their licence into conditional status," Aaron Manton, press secretary to Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee, said in an emailed statement.

"This means that the department will have an expanded role in staff ratios, that the agency will not be taking any additional placements, and that day-to-day decisions will be made in much closer consultation with the department.

"While we are continuing to review the facility internally, and Occupational Heath and Safety will continue to investigate, changes have been made to protect both youth and staff at the facility," the statement said.

A 60-year-old careworker was seriously injured at the ranch on Saturday. Two teenagers from the Lamont-area home now face numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Earlier Thursday, Larivee said she was considering revoking the facility's licence to protect workers and young people in care.

In Fort Saskatchewan youth court on Wednesday, one of thee teens pleaded guilty to attacks on three other staff members in October and January.

Danielle Larivee, Alberta's minister of Alberta Children’s Services, said Wednesday was the first time she heard about previous assaults at the youth ranch. (CBC)

Larivee said Wednesday was the first time she'd heard about the previous assaults, which involved punching, kicking, biting and spitting.

"It's quite concerning that there is potentially a risk for safety, of both youth and staff, and I take that tremendously seriously," she said.

"Obviously, this incident highlights there is an issue," she said. "So what I need to know is if there is an acute issue or threat right now for staff and children."

'Ranch accreditation under review'

The accreditation the Elk Island facility holds is now also under review.

"Any time there is a critical incident report that results in injury, there is an internal process which we review it," said Calvin Wood, the CEO of the Canadian Accreditation Council. "Not necessarily to find fault but to ensure that the staff and the clients within these programs are being cared for in a proper way."

While the review is still in its preliminary stages, Wood said he had already started to look at documentation the ranch had provided after notifying his organization on Monday about the incident on the weekend.

Wood confirmed the Elk Island ranch earned a four-year accreditation after impressing his five-member team that spent time at the site last September.

He said a four-year accreditation is only granted in instances where facilities show a high level of compliance standards.

If gaps are found in the ranch's current operating standards and practices, it's possible the accreditation could be suspended or revoked, he said.

Larivee told CBC News her office is working to get as much information as quickly as possible.

Questions raising about minister

But Wildrose Opposition critic Jason Nixon said it's alarming the minister didn't already have the information at her fingertips.

He's raising questions about the communication between the ranch and the government.

"It appears to me that the minister is learning about most of the facts associated with this situation or situations from the media," Nixon said.

The government has not said whether the woman who was injured in the most recent attack was working alone that night, though Larivee conceded that was possible.

That's another thing Nixon finds troubling, especially considering previous recommendations brought forward after other attacks on caregivers in Alberta.

"Clearly, individuals were put in situations they should not have been, and we did not learn from the lessons of the past," Nixon said.

In his fatality inquiry report into the death six years ago of caregiver Valerie Wolski, a judge recently noted a previous inquiry had already recommended that workers not be assigned clients they can't physically manage.

The government responded by promising to set up a tracking system to monitor all the recommendations made by such public inquiries.

Occupational Health and Safety investigators will look at staff levels at the Elk Island group home as part of their probe.

Both youths charged in Saturday's attack remain in custody. They are scheduled to be back in court in late February and March.