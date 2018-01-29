Alberta investigators are looking to identify additional victims after a 54-year-old Red Deer man was charged with sexually abusing children in a recent child pornography bust.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on Jan. 17, the agency announced in a news release on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, police seized a number of electronic devices from Hunt's Red Deer home.

The accused was charged for possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker said the charges all relate to one victim, whose name is protected under a publication ban, but police have identified multiple other victims.

ICE said its investigation began with a tip that a suspect in Alberta was uploading child pornography via social media. Upon further investigation, police uncovered sexual exploitation offences committed against multiple children.

Authorities are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, piecing together information that was collected from Hunt's residence and reaching out to victims who have been identified, Tucker said.

Offences could date back 20 years

ICE believes there could be more victims, and that the alleged offences could conceivably date back over the past 20 years, Tucker said.

Anyone with information on the crimes, or potential victims, is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403-581-1090 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca.

"This is a burden that the victims have had to live with for far too long. We understand the difficulties with coming forward and also shouldering that guilt," Tucker said.

"Your courage in coming forward can help ensure that no other [child] is harmed again."

Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority, investigators said. Hunt also has ties to Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Hunt is next expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.