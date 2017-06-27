A three-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a northern Alberta baseball field Monday night.

Swan Hills RCMP were called to the scene at 7 p.m. after the child was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the local ball diamonds, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The truck drove off after the incident, but returned to the scene. The driver did not immediately realize what happened, police said.

The boy was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries on Monday night. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

'Extremely tragic'

An RCMP collision reconstructionist went to the scene and is assisting with the investigation along with Edmonton Forensic Identification Services.

An autopsy will take in place in Edmonton, RCMP said.

"This incident is extremely tragic to the family, the community and to the members and first aiders on scene," Swan Hills RCMP Sgt. Dean Purcka said in a statement.

"No one ever wants to investigate a case like this. Our condolences go out to the family."

RCMP is offering support to the community through Victim Services and Family and Community Support Services.

The town of Swan Hills is located 80 kilometres north of Whitecourt, and 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.