Young boy hospitalized after being struck by car in northeast Edmonton

A six-year-old boy was hospitalized with a suspected head injury after being struck by a car in northeast Edmonton on Monday night.

The child was struck by a Toyota Camry travelling west while he was crossing 144 Avenue near 92 Street, police told CBC News on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. and cordoned off an area in the Northmount neighbourhood.

The boy suffered an "undetermined" head injury, cuts and scrapes, but was conscious and breathing at the scene, police said.

He was rushed to the Stollery Children's Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The driver of the car, a man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Police said it's unknown at this time if the accident took place in a marked crosswalk.